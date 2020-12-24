BizInfo Herbalife Vietnam honored to receive 2020 AMCHAM CSR Recognition Award Thursday, Dec 24, 2020,07:30 (GMT+7) Herbalife Vietnam honored to receive 2020 AMCHAM CSR Recognition Award Herbalife Vietnam was honored to receive AMCHAM’S 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Recognition Award presented by US Ambassador to Vietnam Mr Daniel Kritenbrink on Dec 08, 2020 in Hanoi. AmCham’s CSR Recognition Award Program is designed to raise awareness of CSR among AmCham members and the community, and to provide recognition to firms with best practice CSR programs in Vietnam. Earlier, on Dec 24 2020, Herbalife Vietnam was also recognized by Amcham HCMC. To qualify for AmCham’s CSR Recognition Award, a company’s CSR program must receive high marks in four separate categories: (1) Attention to business objectives and societal needs; (2) Creation of long-term economic and social gains; (3) Communication and sharing of best practices; (4) Program sustainability. Herbalife Vietnam has been proactive in many community support activities so far. The company supports Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and Casa Herbalife Nutrition Program to provide daily healthy meals to children in need. The program is helping about 1000 children in Vietnam access to good nutrition through 4 Casa Herbalife Nutrition Programs at Dong Tam Social Protection Center, Huong Duong Orphanage,… Read full this story

Herbalife Vietnam honored to receive 2020 AMCHAM CSR Recognition Award have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.