HEINEKEN appoints new regional president Asia-Pacific and managing director in Vietnam

Jacco van der Linden, managing director of HEINEKEN Vietnam, will be regional president for the Asia-Pacific Jacco van der Linden is currently managing director of HEINEKEN Vietnam and was previously managing director of HEINEKEN China. He joined HEINEKEN in 1999 and has held a number of senior international leadership roles in commerce in the UK, Nigeria, the Netherlands, and Ireland. Jacco van der Linden will succeed Dolf van den Brink, who is currently regional president for the Asia-Pacific. As announced on February 11, 2020, Dolf van den Brink is nominated for membership of the Executive Board at the upcoming company's annual general meeting of shareholders and to succeed Jean-François van Boxmeer as chairman of the Executive Board and CEO on June 1, 2020. Alexander Koch, currently commercial director of HEINEKEN Vietnam, will succeed Jacco van der Linden as managing director HEINEKEN Vietnam from June 1, 2020. Prior to Koch's current position, he was managing director HEINEKEN Ivory Coast. Alexander Koch joined HEINEKEN as a commercial management trainee in 1997. Alexander Koch will step up from commercial director to managing director of HEINEKEN Vietnam Jean-François van Boxmeer, chairman of the Executive Board and CEO, commented: "Obviously, the key focus for us is…

