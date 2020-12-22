Nation Heavy rains hit many parts of Vietnam due to tropical depression The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020,14:23 (GMT+7) Heavy rains hit many parts of Vietnam due to tropical depressionThe Saigon Times Road users are caught in heavy rain. Heavy rains are forecast to hit many parts of Vietnam today due to tropical depression – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The eye of a tropical depression was spotted some 220 kilometers east-northeast of the Huyen Tran (Alexandra) Bank within Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago at 1:00 a.m. today, December 22, leading to heavy rains hitting many parts of Vietnam, according to the national weather center. The tropical depression, with gusty winds at level 8, has been forecast to move west at 15-20 kilometers per hour in the next 24 hours. In the next 48-72 hours, the tropical depression might continue traveling west at the same speed and weaken into a low-pressure zone. Due to the impact of the tropical depression, from December 22 to 23, some central provinces from Quang Ngai to Binh Thuan will experience medium to heavy rains with rainfall ranging from 60 to 150 millimeters, VietnamPlus news site reported. The southern region might see strong winds, downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon,… Read full this story

