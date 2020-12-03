Heart Beat celebrates its eighth birthday

Music composer and DJ B.A.X. will perform at Heart Beat’s eighth birthday celebration at The Observatory on December 12. Photo from the artist’s Facebook page Heart Beat, a Saigon-based underground music community, will celebrate its eighth anniversary with a music show at The Observatory on December 12. The celebration will include Heart Beat resident artists Dee.F, MTXIII, Nic Ford, Flank, B.A.X., Chris Wolter, Yokosun and Steffen Sonnenschein, who will play different genres of music including techno. Heart Beat is a premier promoter of underground electronic music. It launched the Pink Room Records music label in 2018 releasing local techno productions. The show will start at 9pm at 85 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Street in District 1. Entry fee is VNĐ150,000. — VNS

