Healthy foreign investment in spite of tumultuous year

Peter Dinning, chairman of Colliers International Vietnam Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic we were seeing many well-established foreign investors continuing to expand their portfolio in the real estate sector in Vietnam as well as welcoming many new investors who had begun to look at investing directly into projects, potentially partnering with Vietnamese companies to take part in the growing and exciting real estate sector. Unfortunately the world was hit by a crisis which, while some had predicted, most had not foreseen the huge implications on the world economy. Vietnam is well known around the world for handling the pandemic in a very careful and professional way, ensuring the safety of their people and keeping the local economy functioning and continuing to grow. We here in Vietnam are one of the very few countries that have not fallen into depression and have predicted strong growth for 2021, even before a vaccine had been delivered to the world. As a result, foreign companies continue to regard Vietnam as one of the greatest potential markets for growth and investment and real estate is no exception. A strong and effective government that can control the pandemic the way that it has only adds to…

