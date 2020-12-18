Health technology changing the way we manage our health

Abbott’s Alinity m System Overview and approaches of the sector’s digital transformation will be high on the agenda of the eHealth Vietnam Summit 2020, scheduled for December 29-30 in Hanoi, the organisers announced on the event website. Remote health consultation and support has become critically important this year when travel is restricted and hospitals face huge challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vietnam, which has been praised by the international community for its success in containing the outbreak, has established Telehealth, a network aimed to connect some 14,000 health facilities nationwide and link them with other countries in the medical field as part of the nation’s digital transformation programme towards 2025, with a vision to 2030. The network will allow people nationwide to access medical services, receive remote consultation and treatment from doctors from higher-level hospitals, thus reducing patient congestion at the central hospitals, said a report shared on the Ministry of Health (MoH) website in September. By late September 2020, the network has connected 1,000 medical examination and treatment facilities with nearly 30 key hospitals in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said. In late November, it required all hospitals in the country to get connected to the network… Read full this story

