HDBank has been named among the Top 10 Sustainable Businesses in Việt Nam in 2020 by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with relevant ministries and agencies. — Photo courtesy of the bank HCM CITY — HDBank was named among the Top 10 Sustainable Businesses in Việt Nam in 2020 in the trading and services sector at a ceremony held to honour them on Thursday. It is for a second year in a row that HDBank makes the list. The ceremony was attended by Vice President Đặng Thị Ngọc Thịnh, Government leaders, ministries and other government agency chiefs, and nearly 300 representatives of Vietnamese and international organisations and businesses. The prestigious annual awards are given by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Ministry of Labour – Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour to honour the most sustainable companies. Other major businesses to make the list this year include Sasco, PNJ, Vietjet Air, Novaland, Vietinbank, Bảo Việt, and Hưng Thịnh. The ranking is based on the Corporate Sustainable Index (CSI), which has extremely stringent criteria. HDBank met all the criteria, which attested to… Read full this story

HDBank named among Top 10 Sustainable Businesses in VN have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 12, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.