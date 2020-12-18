Around Town HCMC’s zoo to increase entrance fees next year The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 18, 2020,16:13 (GMT+7) HCMC’s zoo to increase entrance fees next yearThe Saigon Times Giraffes are raised at the Saigon Zoo and Botanic Garden – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden will increase its entrance fees from January 1, 2021, from the current VND30,000 to VND40,000 per child under 1.3 meters and from VND50,000 to VND60,000 per adult to increase revenues to ensure the animals will have better care, the zoo’s operator announced early this week. Children under 1 meter will enjoy free admission. The zoo is currently raising nearly 1,600 animals, increasing by 45% from 2015, and is home to 2,600 trees, up 0.6% from 2015. Its facilities have degraded and specialized equipment can no longer ensure special care for the animals and trees. The additional revenue from the entrance fee hike will allow the zoo to repair or upgrade its facilities, feed the animals better food and provide better care for the trees. The operator said that after the increase, the zoo’s entrance fees are still much lower than that of tourist sites in other provinces. Therefore, it will still meet the sightseeing and… Read full this story

