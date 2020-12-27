Infrastructure HCMC’s second metro line project on verge of capital shortage The Saigon Times Sunday, Dec 27, 2020,15:06 (GMT+7) HCMC’s second metro line project on verge of capital shortageThe Saigon Times Workers clear the site for the second metro line project in HCMC. The project may face a lack of capital – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – An agreement to borrow VND12 trillion (US$518.7 million) from the German development bank KfW for HCMC’s second metro line project will expire on December 30 but the city has yet to sign another contract with the consulting firm of the project, Implementation Consultant (IC), which is a requirement to extend the loan agreement with KfW. IC stopped its work at the project in October 2018. According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the involvement of IC in the project is essential to extend the loan contract with KfW to the end of 2026 and ask for supplemental loans. It is also a foundation to begin packages to build the underground section and underground stations as well as clear the site for the project to borrow loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB). The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked the… Read full this story

