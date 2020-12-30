Other News HCMC’s growth lower than half of country’s GDP growth By Le Hoang Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,18:32 (GMT+7) HCMC’s growth lower than half of country’s GDP growthBy Le Hoang Consumers buy products at a local super market. The retail sector is a bright spot in HCMC’s economic development this year – PHOTO: HUNG LE HCMC – HCMC’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2020 is estimated to grow 1.39% over last year, lower than half of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.91%. At a press briefing on December 29 to announce the city’s socioeconomic performance in 2020, Huynh Van Hung, head of the HCMC Statistics Department, said the growth rate was also much lower than the rate of 7.83% last year. Specifically, the agro-forestry-fishery sector posted a growth of 2.06%, industry and construction, 0.43% and trade and services, 2.17%. Hung said the growth of the trade and service sector was the lowest in the past decade due to the severe impact of Covid-19. The added value of nine key services in the city accounted for 56.7% of the city’s GRDP and 90.9% of the service sector. Of these, four services with the highest proportions were trade (15.7%), transport and storage… Read full this story

