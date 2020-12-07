HCMC HCMC’s four new Covid-19 infections brought under control: HCDC The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 7, 2020,18:39 (GMT+7) HCMC’s four new Covid-19 infections brought under control: HCDCThe Saigon Times A health worker checks the temperature of a man at a hospital in HCMC. HCDC has confirmed that the city has brought the Covid-19 pandemic via under control – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) has confirmed that the city has managed to bring all the four new Covid-19 cases via community transmission under control, with 3,263 people linked to these four cases testing negative, said an HCDC representative. After the city reported these four cases, its healthcare workers conducted contact tracing activities and collected samples for Covid-19 testing from 861 people who were in close contact with the four patients as well as 2,402 others linked to these 861 people. All of the results came back negative, said the representative, as reported by Tuoi Tre Online newspaper. Data from HCDC also showed that the city has recorded 142 Covid-19 infections to date. Since December 2, the city has not reported any new locally-transmitted cases. The city is also monitoring cabin crew members who served international flights and… Read full this story

