Vietnam Economy HCMC’s economy is projected to grow by only 1.39% in 2020 By Le Anh Monday, Dec 7, 2020,12:15 (GMT+7) HCMC’s economy is projected to grow by only 1.39% in 2020By Le Anh A container ship is seen at a seaport in HCMC. The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the city’s socioeconomic development this year – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – HCMC’s projected economic growth rate would be only 1.39% this year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nguyen Thi Le, chairperson of the HCMC People’s Council, said at a meeting of the 23rd session this morning, December 7. According to Le, the global economic recession as a result of the pandemic and the country’s recent natural disasters have negatively affected the city’s economic development. The city has not been able to achieve certain socioeconomic targets. The growth of several industries and service sectors has slowed down, while administrative reform has not brought about significant achievements. Moreover, assessments on the satisfaction of citizens and businesses have not been effective. The city is also facing a number of other problems that have not been thoroughly resolved, including flooding, construction violations, traffic congestion and drug-related crimes. Besides reviewing the city’s socioeconomic development, the… Read full this story

HCMC’s economy is projected to grow by only 1.39% in 2020 have 305 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 7, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.