Vietnam Economy HCMC’s economy is projected to grow by only 1.39% in 2020 By Le Anh Monday, Dec 7, 2020,12:15 (GMT+7) HCMC’s economy is projected to grow by only 1.39% in 2020By Le Anh A container ship is seen at a seaport in HCMC. The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the city’s socioeconomic development this year – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – HCMC’s projected economic growth rate would be only 1.39% this year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nguyen Thi Le, chairperson of the HCMC People’s Council, said at a meeting of the 23rd session this morning, December 7. According to Le, the global economic recession as a result of the pandemic and the country’s recent natural disasters have negatively affected the city’s economic development. The city has not been able to achieve certain socioeconomic targets. The growth of several industries and service sectors has slowed down, while administrative reform has not brought about significant achievements. Moreover, assessments on the satisfaction of citizens and businesses have not been effective. The city is also facing a number of other problems that have not been thoroughly resolved, including flooding, construction violations, traffic congestion and drug-related crimes. Besides reviewing the city’s socioeconomic development, the… Read full this story
- Halo Infinite to launch alongside Project Scarlett late 2020
- HCM City seeks Japan’s investment for smart city projects
- European Commission downgrades sharply projections on Cypriot growth
- Global recession a serious danger in 2020, says UN
- Dying Light 2 PS5 and Project Scarlett release confirmed
- Will Brexit boost or hurt the economy?
- Xbox Project Scarlett release date, specs, price and everything we know so far
- Rumor: New Star Wars game by EA Vancouver is set to release in 2020
- Microsoft Plans to Announce Project Scarlett Price ASAP
- PES 2020 won’t feature women’s football, Konami confirms
HCMC’s economy is projected to grow by only 1.39% in 2020 have 305 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 7, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.