Tourism HCMC tourism mulls solutions to survive Covid-19 impact By Dao Loan Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020,07:24 (GMT+7) HCMC tourism mulls solutions to survive Covid-19 impact By Dao Loan International tourists are on tour in HCMC. The HCMC Department of Tourism has proposed numerous solutions for tourism growth in the city – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – The HCMC Department of Tourism has proposed numerous solutions for tourism growth in the city as it has seen a plunge in tourist arrivals triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, while the city is looking to earn a tourism revenue of US$12-14 billion in the next five years, double the 2019 figure. Data from the municipal department indicated that international tourist arrivals to the city this year may reach over 1.3 million, an 84.8% year-on-year decline. The number of local visitors to the city could total 15 million, dipping by 54.2%. As such, the city’s total tourism revenue this year is expected to amount to some VND84 trillion, down over VND56 trillion year-on-year. Meanwhile, the city is working on increasing tourist arrivals by 8%-9% and earning an annual revenue of US$12-14 billion during the 2021-2025 period. To fulfill the targets and overcome the challenges that the post-Covid-19 period with… Read full this story

