Infrastructure HCMC to resume many long-stalled infrastructure projects The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020,13:57 (GMT+7) HCMC to resume many long-stalled infrastructure projectsThe Saigon Times The new Long Kieng bridge project has been delayed for years, while the current Long Kieng Bridge is seriously deteriorating – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – Work on many long-stalled infrastructure projects in HCMC, such as the Long Kieng bridge in Nha Be District, the Tang Long and Nam Ly bridges in District 9, the Luong Dinh Cua and Nguyen Van Huong streets in District 2 and road No. 9 in Hoc Mon District, will resume next year. Luong Minh Phuc, director of the HCMC Management Board of Investment and Construction of Traffic Projects, said there are two reasons for the slow progress of these projects. The subjective reasons are the delays in completing investment and bidding procedures and the poor capacity of consultants and contractors, while the objective reason is the slow progress of site clearance work, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported. To complete these projects, the management board is coordinating with the municipal Department of Transport and other relevant departments and agencies to simplify procedures, improve the bidding quality and enhance the supervision of projects to promptly eradicate… Read full this story
