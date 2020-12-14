HCMC HCMC to fight fake, low-quality goods ahead of Tet 2021 The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 14, 2020,14:28 (GMT+7) HCMC to fight fake, low-quality goods ahead of Tet 2021The Saigon Times Competent forces check goods. The HCMC government has come up with a plan to fight smuggling, trade fraud and low-quality and fake goods before, during and after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The HCMC government has come up with a plan to fight smuggling, trade fraud and low-quality and fake goods before, during and after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday or Tet. HCMC will dispatch law enforcement forces to ports, airports, border gates, train stations, wholesale markets and commercial centers to check Tet goods and handle violations on smuggling and trade fraud, Nguoi Lao Dong Online reported. The plan, which runs until February 28, 2021, is aimed at effectively preventing the transport of illegal goods and smuggling activities. The municipal government also ordered the competent forces to strengthen checks on illegal goods, including drugs, weapons or explosive substances, while inspecting the quality of necessities such as food, milk, foodstuffs and medical equipment. Besides, the municipal government assigned the Border Guard Command to collaborate with the relevant… Read full this story

