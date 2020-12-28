HCMC HCMC to announce establishment of Thu Duc City on Dec 31 The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 28, 2020,11:44 (GMT+7) HCMC to announce establishment of Thu Duc City on Dec 31The Saigon Times A view of Cat Lai T-junction in District 2, part of Thu Duc City. The HCMC government will announce the establishment of Thu Duc City on December 31 – PHOTO: TPO HCMC – The HCMC government will announce a resolution on establishing Thu Duc City and arranging administrative units at district and commune levels of the city on December 31. Thu Duc City will be established by merging districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc and will be the first city to be under the jurisdiction of a centrally-run city in Vietnam. The new city, which will cover 211.56 square kilometers and be home to more than one million people, will border HCMC’s districts 1, 4, 7, 12 and Binh Thanh, and the provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai. An Khanh and Thu Thiem wards in the current District 2 will be combined to form Thu Thiem Ward covering an area of 3.25 square kilometers. The new Thu Thiem ward will border An Khanh and An Loi wards in District 2… Read full this story

