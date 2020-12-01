HCMC HCMC suspends three facilities related to locally-transmitted Covid-19 case The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020,14:12 (GMT+7) HCMC suspends three facilities related to locally-transmitted Covid-19 caseThe Saigon Times A health care worker sprays disinfectant to prevent the spread of Covid-19. HCMC has suspended three facilities related to a locally-transmitted Covid-19 case – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Three service facilities in HCMC—a karaoke outlet, a coffee shop and an English center—which the 1,347th patient frequented, have suspended operations from November 30 until further notice, according to an announcement released by the government of Ward 12 of District 10 on the same day. The announcement also stated that the facilities must follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures as regulated. A teacher of English residing in Ward 3, District 6, who was reported as the 1,347th Covid-19 case on November 30, had earlier visited the ICOOL karaoke outlet at 120 Thanh Thai Street, and Highland Coffee Van Hanh Mall at 11 Su Van Hanh Street. The patient also taught English at Key English Center at 285/24 Cach Mang Thanh Tam Street. The 32-year-old man is a friend of the 1,342nd patient, a flight attendant who returned to the city from Japan in mid-November, the local… Read full this story

