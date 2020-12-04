HCMC HCMC seizes two containers of used gloves imported from China The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 4, 2020,12:54 (GMT+7) HCMC seizes two containers of used gloves imported from ChinaThe Saigon Times Used rubber gloves imported from China are seized by the HCMC customs forces – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Two containers containing used rubber gloves imported from China into Vietnam have been discovered and confiscated at Cat Lai Port in District 2 by HCMC’s competent agencies. Since late October, the Saigon Trading Group Product and Import Export Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., headquartered in Binh Thanh District, has been importing gloves, according to the Saigon Port Border Customs Sub-department Region I. The company said in a customs declaration that the brand new rubber gloves were used for kitchen activities and were not medical gloves. Seeing some signs of illegal import, the sub-department on December 2 launched an inspection into the batches in line with Article 34 of the 2014 Customs Law. After checking the containers, the competent forces found two containers containing 1,087 cartons weighing a total of 5.77 tons of dirty rubber gloves with an unpleasant smell, Thanh Nien Online reported. The sub-department said these gloves were used and looked like medical gloves, adding… Read full this story

HCMC seizes two containers of used gloves imported from China have 318 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.