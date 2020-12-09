Investment HCMC resolves to improve investment environment as foreign investment plunges By Hung Le & Anh Quan Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,19:31 (GMT+7) HCMC resolves to improve investment environment as foreign investment plungesBy Hung Le & Anh Quan A view of HCMC’s downtown area. The city is determined to improve its investment environment – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – As foreign investment in HCMC has plummeted, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has committed to dramatically improving the local investment environment by enhancing the responsibility of heads of departments and agencies among others. They must bear the responsibility if enterprises complain about them, Phong noted at a question-and-answer session of the 23rd sitting of the municipal People’s Council on December 8. Council member Nguyen Thi To Tram said the city’s improvement of the investment environment remains modest and its competitiveness index has fallen in the past few years. She asked the municipal government for solutions to improve the investment environment. In response, Phong admitted that foreign investment in the country had tumbled. The city has attracted only US$4 billion in foreign investment since early this year, dipping 52% year-on-year. The city has issued investment certificates for only 1,300 new projects, with each project costing only US$540,000 on… Read full this story

