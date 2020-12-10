Other News HCMC receives nearly 3,000 foreign employees The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 10, 2020,18:46 (GMT+7) HCMC receives nearly 3,000 foreign employeesThe Saigon Times Health workers guide foreign experts to make health declarations and undergo health checks before entering a quarantine hotel. Some 3,000 foreign employees have been permitted to enter HCMC for work since this July – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Vietnam Immigration Department and the relevant agencies have jointly issued visas for nearly 3,000 foreigners comprising experts, investors, managers and highly-skilled employees to enter HCMC for work since July this year, according to data from the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs. Earlier, during the first half of the year, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the city from receiving foreign experts and skilled laborers. The city only began receiving foreign laborers from July. To date, some 28,000 foreign employees from over 140 countries and territories are working at 4,000 companies in this southern hub. According to the Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Department, businesses in need of foreign laborers can register with the department. The relevant agencies will team up with the Vietnam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to consider granting visas and work… Read full this story
