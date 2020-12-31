Infrastructure HCMC puts steel bridge replacing An Phu Dong ferry into service The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,18:18 (GMT+7) HCMC puts steel bridge replacing An Phu Dong ferry into serviceThe Saigon Times Motorbikes travel on the An Phu Dong steel bridge, which opened to traffic this morning, December 31 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The An Phu Dong steel bridge, which connects District 12 and Go Vap District and replaces the An Phu Dong Ferry, opened to traffic this morning, December 31. The bridge allows two-wheel vehicles, small automobiles and pedestrians and bans trucks and buses from using it. The bridge permits a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour and a maximum height of two meters for vehicles. The An Phu Dong steel bridge helps shorten the distance between the An Phu Dong Ward and Go Vap District by some 10 kilometers, the local media reported. Luong Minh Phuc, director of the HCMC Management Board of Investment and Construction of Traffic Projects, said that this key traffic project of the city would replace the ferry to ensure the safety of residents and would also contribute to the socio-economic development of An Phu Dong Ward in District 12 and Go Vap District. Work… Read full this story

HCMC puts steel bridge replacing An Phu Dong ferry into service have 297 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.