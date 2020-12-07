Infrastructure HCMC proposes building five railways The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 7, 2020,14:25 (GMT+7) HCMC proposes building five railwaysThe Saigon Times A train operated by the Saigon Railway Transport JSC arrives at a station. The HCMC government has suggested building five railways – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – The HCMC government has suggested constructing five railways connecting the city with Long An, Tay Ninh, Can Tho and Dong Nai Province’s Long Thanh International Airport as well as a high-speed railway on the North-South route in the next decade to boost regional economic development. The city has approved a logistics development plan for HCMC until 2025 with a vision toward 2030, targeting that by 2025, the city will become a trade hub connecting localities, contributing to reducing the ratio of logistics costs to gross domestic product by 10%-15%, the local media reported. To achieve this target, a modern railway system to transport cargo smoothly and connect important seaports in HCMC and the southern region should be developed. Specifically, the HCMC-My Tho-Can Tho railway, which was initially planned to be over 173 kilometers long with 14 stations and two depots, would pass through six provinces and cities — Binh Duong, HCMC, Long An, Tien Giang, Vinh… Read full this story

