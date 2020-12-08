HCMC HCMC plans VND4-trillion relief package for Covid-19-hit firms The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020,19:23 (GMT+7) HCMC plans VND4-trillion relief package for Covid-19-hit firmsThe Saigon Times HCMC chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the 23rd sitting of the HCMC People’s Council on December 8. The city will introduce a VND4-trillion relief package for enterprises facing difficulties caused by Covid-19 – PHOTO: NLD HCMC – The HCMC government is working on the second relief package worth VND4 trillion (US$173.9 million) to support enterprises encountering difficulties triggered by Covid-19, said municipal chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong. On the second working day of the 23rd sitting of the HCMC People’s Council on December 8, deputy Pham Quoc Bao highlighted the severe impact of the pandemic on local residents and enterprises, asking the municipal government for solutions and policies to help them overcome difficulties, the local media reported. In response, chairman Phong said the city would make a list of enterprises that were facing difficulties caused by Covid-19, especially small and medium ones. The second package, which has been set up in consultation with enterprises and development research institutes, is expected to be introduced soon. Specifically, zero-interest loans will be offered for enterprises in the lodging, catering, tourism,… Read full this story

