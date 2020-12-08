HCMC HCMC plans VND4-trillion relief package for Covid-19-hit firms The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020,19:23 (GMT+7) HCMC plans VND4-trillion relief package for Covid-19-hit firmsThe Saigon Times HCMC chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the 23rd sitting of the HCMC People’s Council on December 8. The city will introduce a VND4-trillion relief package for enterprises facing difficulties caused by Covid-19 – PHOTO: NLD HCMC – The HCMC government is working on the second relief package worth VND4 trillion (US$173.9 million) to support enterprises encountering difficulties triggered by Covid-19, said municipal chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong. On the second working day of the 23rd sitting of the HCMC People’s Council on December 8, deputy Pham Quoc Bao highlighted the severe impact of the pandemic on local residents and enterprises, asking the municipal government for solutions and policies to help them overcome difficulties, the local media reported. In response, chairman Phong said the city would make a list of enterprises that were facing difficulties caused by Covid-19, especially small and medium ones. The second package, which has been set up in consultation with enterprises and development research institutes, is expected to be introduced soon. Specifically, zero-interest loans will be offered for enterprises in the lodging, catering, tourism,… Read full this story
- MOF plans 25 trillion dong package to bail out businesses
- Binh Duong offers VND1 trillion to help riot-hit firms
- FPT Shop looks to VND4 trillion revenue
- Land auctions to add VND4 trillion to city budget
- Riot-hit firms get VND114.7 billion
- HCMC invests VND199 trillion in Mekong Delta
- Vietnamese lawmakers against gov’t plan to write off debts of state-run firms
- Vinacomin to spend VND4 trillion on breakwater at Ke Ga Seaport
- Soymilk maker looks to VND4 trillion revenue this year
- HCMC needs VND10 trillion for 36 flood control projects
HCMC plans VND4-trillion relief package for Covid-19-hit firms have 300 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 8, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.