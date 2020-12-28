Community HCMC offers free tours to disadvantaged people The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 28, 2020,15:38 (GMT+7) HCMC offers free tours to disadvantaged peopleThe Saigon Times Children pose for a group photo at the launch ceremony of the “Tourism-Give wings to the dreams” program – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC Department of Tourism and the HCMC Tourism Association jointly launched a special tourism program, “Du lich-Chap canh uoc mo” (Tourism-Give wings to the dreams), late last week to provide free city tours to 5,000 orphans and disabled children, poor households and policy beneficiaries from 24 districts. The program offers disadvantaged people the chance to visit several cultural, historical and entertainment sites of the city. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, said the program will provide different tours for children and adults. The children have the option to visit the Mot Thoang Viet Nam (A glimpse of Vietnam) tourist area, the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the Gigamall shopping center, the Vietnam History Museum in HCMC and the Dam Sen Cultural Park. Meanwhile, the adults can explore the Cu Chi Tunnels and the Ben Duoc Memorial Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District, the Nha Rong Wharf in District 4… Read full this story

