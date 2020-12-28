HCMC HCMC man linked to 1,440th Covid-19 patient tests positive The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 28, 2020,17:03 (GMT+7) HCMC man linked to 1,440th Covid-19 patient tests positiveThe Saigon Times Barricades have been set up at the Su Van Hanh Apartment Building in HCMC’s District 5 as part of lockdown efforts after a resident of the building tested positive for Covid-19 once – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – After having close contact with the 1,440th Covid-19 patient, a man residing in the Su Van Hanh apartment building in HCMC’s District 5 tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to 72 apartments there being put under lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease. The 23-year-old man had spent three months in Myanmar with the 1,440th patient. They left Myanmar for Thailand on December 15 and then moved to Cambodia on December 23, before illegally entering Vietnam the following day. He had his samples collected for Covid-19 testing on December 27 at a District 5 quarantine center. As of 5 p.m. in the day, the HCMC Center for Disease Control announced that he tested positive for the virus once. The man was taken to Cu Chi Field Hospital for medical treatment, developing symptoms such as a cough and… Read full this story

HCMC man linked to 1,440th Covid-19 patient tests positive have 265 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.