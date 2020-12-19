Other News HCMC gives nod to shared bicycle service project The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 19, 2020,14:03 (GMT+7) HCMC gives nod to shared bicycle service projectThe Saigon Times The bikes that will be used for the pilot project – PHOTO: COURTESY OF HCMC DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT HCMC – Leaders of the HCMC People’s Committee have given their go ahead to a pilot project for the Mobike shared bicycle service, the city’s Department of Transport announced this afternoon, December 18. This public bicycle service is expected to help HCMC improve its public transport system and restrict private vehicles in the city center. Tri Nam Group JSC, the investor of the project, will carry out the pilot phase in 12 months. After that, the local authorities will evaluate the efficiency of the project to decide the next steps. The bicycles will be available at 43 stations along the major streets in District 1 such as Ham Nghi, Nguyen Hue, Pham Hong Thai, Nguyen Thi Nghia, Pham Ngu Lao and Le Thanh Ton. Each station will have 10 to 20 bikes, each of which will be equipped with smart locks and a GPS system. In order to use the service, users will need to download the Mobike… Read full this story

