HCMC focusing on improve waste transfer stations

However, because these stations are not well invested by city authorities, leak of wastewater, bad smell have badly affected city dwellers in near residentital areas. There is severe lack of standard transfer stations for waste in the city. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City reminded that according to Directive No.19 of the Party Committee, environmental sanitation inspectors must pay visits to waste transfer stations two times per month. In fact, some transfer stations meet the sanitation standard while others have not met the demands. Worse, solid waste at some transfer stations in districts is spilling out of the storage area during peak periods or trash is left overnight with a large quantity resulting in the floors of transfer stations being degraded and unhygienic conditions. In some other facilities, solid waste is directly dumped on the roadway frequently which makes people irritated. Specifically, due to the lack of investment, waste collection station on Hung Vuong Street in Ward 1 in District 10, most of the waste is only stored in trucks. As a result, some trucks with a large amount of trash spills onto the roadway and gives off an unpleasant smell to local residents…. Read full this story

