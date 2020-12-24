Tourism HCMC expects to welcome over 32 million local tourists next year The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 24, 2020,07:30 (GMT+7) HCMC expects to welcome over 32 million local tourists next yearThe Saigon Times International tourists take a pedicab ride in HCMC. The city expects to welcome some 32.7 million domestic tourists in 2021 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – If Covid-19 is controlled and the tourism sector makes a good recovery, HCMC expects to welcome some 32.7 million domestic tourists in 2021. According to the municipal Department of Tourism, more than 1.3 million foreign tourists have visited the city this year, plunging 84.8% over last year, while domestic arrivals have plummeted 54.2% to 15 million. The city’s revenue from tourism has reached VND84 trillion, down 40% against 2019, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. As Covid-19 continues to show complicated developments, the HCMC Department of Tourism has worked out three scenarios for 2021. In the best scenario, Vietnam will reopen international flights early next year and the number of foreign tourists will reach 8.6 million. The city’s tourism revenue is expected to be VND140 trillion, equivalent to the pre-pandemic figure. In case Vietnam can resume some international air routes to certain safe countries, the city will… Read full this story

HCMC expects to welcome over 32 million local tourists next year have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.