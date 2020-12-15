HCMC HCMC dismantles 38 illegally-built houses The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020,18:44 (GMT+7) HCMC dismantles 38 illegally-built housesThe Saigon Times An excavator is dispatched to the land located on Street 40, Quarter 8 of Hiep Binh Chanh Ward in HCMC’s Thu Duc District to demolish illegal houses – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – Thirty-eight houses illegally built on agricultural land with an area of 4,600 square meters located on Street 40, Quarter 8 of Hiep Binh Chanh Ward in HCMC’s Thu Duc District, were razed today, December 15. Some 100 police officers, soldiers, doctors and firefighters were dispatched to the location, the local media reported. Some residents proposed the authorities delay the demolition and pledged to move out of their houses after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday or Tet, as they have yet to find a new place to live. However, the competent forces rejected their proposal and continued the demolition process. In June last year, the competent agencies discovered that Le Tan Tai, who owns the 4,600-square-meter agricultural land, was constructing houses illegally. As such, he was fined and forced to restore the status quo of the land for his improper conversion of the land use purpose. Besides, the government of Hiep… Read full this story

HCMC dismantles 38 illegally-built houses have 269 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.