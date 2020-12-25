Other News HCMC chairman, deputies see adjustments in duties The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 25, 2020,14:23 (GMT+7) HCMC chairman, deputies see adjustments in dutiesThe Saigon Times HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at a conference in HCMC on December 19. He remains responsible for all the activities of the city government – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC government has made adjustments to the duties of the municipal chairman and vice-chairs for the ongoing 2016-2021 tenure, according to a new decision. City chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong remains responsible for all the activities of the municipal government from the developing of local strategies and master plans for the economic and social development to that of state budget estimates. Phong will take charge of the municipal government’s apparatus and other issues related to personnel, emulation and commendation, security and internal affairs, foreign economic relations and external affairs. The HCMC Departments of Planning and Investment, Home Affairs, Science and Technology and Public Security as well as the HCMC High Command and Border Guard, the HCMC Institute for Development Studies and the Thu Thiem New Urban Area Management Board are under his charge. Five other vice-chairs – Le Hoa Binh, Phan Thi Thang, Vo Van Hoan, Ngo Minh… Read full this story

HCMC chairman, deputies see adjustments in duties have 303 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.