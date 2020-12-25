Other News HCMC chairman, deputies see adjustments in duties The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 25, 2020,14:23 (GMT+7) HCMC chairman, deputies see adjustments in dutiesThe Saigon Times HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at a conference in HCMC on December 19. He remains responsible for all the activities of the city government – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC government has made adjustments to the duties of the municipal chairman and vice-chairs for the ongoing 2016-2021 tenure, according to a new decision. City chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong remains responsible for all the activities of the municipal government from the developing of local strategies and master plans for the economic and social development to that of state budget estimates. Phong will take charge of the municipal government’s apparatus and other issues related to personnel, emulation and commendation, security and internal affairs, foreign economic relations and external affairs. The HCMC Departments of Planning and Investment, Home Affairs, Science and Technology and Public Security as well as the HCMC High Command and Border Guard, the HCMC Institute for Development Studies and the Thu Thiem New Urban Area Management Board are under his charge. Five other vice-chairs – Le Hoa Binh, Phan Thi Thang, Vo Van Hoan, Ngo Minh… Read full this story
- Adjustable Rate Mortgages - Interest Rate Strategy
- Adjustable Beds - the Breakthrough Discovery For a Sensational Sleep
- Sex in the Land of Duty
- Can You Buy Good, Cheap "Adjustable Beds?" Why Not?
- Employment Law - Discrimination - Disability Discrimination - Duty to Make Reasonable Adjustments
- Mood Media wins contract with Aelia Duty-Free Retail Network
- Martin Yale 1217A Autofolder Heavy Duty Paper Folding Machine Product Review
- Reviewing the Swingline 74350 Lever Handle Heavy-Duty Hole Punch
- To Reduce Comp Claims in Hotels, Alter Room Arrangement and House Keeping Duties
- Reviewing the Martin Yale P6400 Desktop Adjustable Paper Folding Machine
HCMC chairman, deputies see adjustments in duties have 303 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.