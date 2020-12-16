HCM City wants to become Southeast Asia medical hub

HCM City focuses on human resources training and developing public health and smart health services to become the medical hub of Southeast Asia. — VNS Photo Gia Lộc HCM CITY — HCM City wants to become the medical hub of Southeast Asia in future, city authorities said after a recent meeting with Ministry of Health officials. Nguyễn Thành Phong, director of the city People’s Committee, told the meeting that he had strong belief this would be possible after doctors in the city successfully performed a surgery to separate conjoined twins and the fact that the Hi-Tech Park in District 9 houses the first company to produce a COVID-19 vaccine in the country (Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology). Besides, to accomplish the goal, the city is focusing on training human resources, developing public health and smart health services and building a pharmaceutical industrial zone. The healthcare sector plans to further improve its professionalism and quality and develop advanced medical technologies. The city will continue to invest in the sector, co-ordinate with universities to train doctors and nurses of international standards and build more hospitals and medical centres such as the National Hospital of Endocrinology and Centre for Disease Control in the southern region…. Read full this story
