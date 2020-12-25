HCM City to move ports out to ease congestion on roads

Containers being loaded at Cát Lái Port in HCM City. The city plans to relocate ports to outlying areas and build more of them to ease congestion on its roads. VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam HCM CITY — HCM City will continue to move its ports to its outskirts to ease congestion on roads outside them and build new ones under a national port master plan for 2020-30. According to a city’s reponse to the Department of Transport’s proposals, a number of ports along the Sài Gòn River will be relocated or converted for other use under the plan by 2030. It also outlined plans to expand Cát Lái Port on the Đồng Nai River to be able to berth ships of up to 30,000DWT. It will get an additional 600m of wharf adjacent to Bến Nghé port in District 9. Situated at the city’s eastern gate, Cát Lái has for long been a traffic hotspot with 16,000-17,000 trucks making trips to it daily. In the case of ports on the Nhà Bè, the city will upgrade their wharves and modernise cargo handling equipment. Since 2013 HCM City and the provinces of Đồng Nai and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu have not… Read full this story

