HCM City to develop public cultural spaces

The river-based life of people in HCM City’s District 8. — Photo www.sggp.org.vn HCM CITY — HCM City needs to assess the features of its cultural and architectural identity so that it can create viable urban public spaces, experts said at a recent seminar. The seminar, which discussed solutions for the development of public cultural spaces, attracted architectural and cultural experts as well as local leaders. It was organised by the municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Department, the Council for Theory, Literature and Arts Criticism and the Association of Architects. Public cultural spaces are common places for community activities that all residents have the right to freely access and use such as squares, parks, pedestrian streets, surface water, spaces along the riverbank, and sidewalks. They play an important role in strengthening social cohesion and improving the quality of life and physical and spiritual health of residents. “The public space shows the city’s cultural identity and civilisation,” general secretary of the city’s Association of Historical Sciences, Nguyễn Thị Hậu, said. The city government should develop solutions on public space development to bring the most practical benefits to the community in a humane way, she said. The city has been developed around rivers and canals, so its typical identity is a river-based culture. Building public cultural spaces should promote the preservation of traditional intangible cultural heritage practices. The design for public cultural spaces should combine tradition and modernity, experts said. Existing water bodies such as Sài Gòn River or… Read full this story

