HCM City seeks UNESCO heritage recognition for Củ Chi Tunnels

HCM City authorities seek UNESCO recognition of Củ Chi Tunnels. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY – HCM City authorities have sent a proposal to the Ministry of National Defence to seek UNESCO recognition for Củ Chi Tunnels, the largest underground tunnel network in Việt Nam. Located about 60km from downtown HCM City, the Củ Chi Tunnels were built by Vietnamese soldiers as shelter from US troops during the war. More than 120km out of the 250km of the tunnels’ length have been preserved for tourism purposes. In 2016, the historic site was recognised as a special national relic. Today, the historical tunnel has been preserved and become a popular tourism destination, every day attracting thousands of visitors, both domestic ones and foreigners, who love discovering the country’s history through strange and unique places. Vistors will be able to experience and understand the resilience and unyielding will of the people who lived in the tunnels during wartime. Củ Chi-the poor but heroic land-faced 21 years of warfare against a well-trained enemy with modern weapons. The tunnel complex in Củ Chi served as communication and supply routes, hospitals, food and weaponry storage, and living quarters. It began to be known as a “barren land” between 1969 and 1972 as no… Read full this story

