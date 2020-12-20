HCM City links up with five regions to raise tourism revenue

Visitors at Bảy Mẫu nipa palm forest in Cẩm Thanh commune of Hội An city, one of the most interesting destinations in Quảng Nam Province. Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Province’s Tourism Promotion Centre By Thu Hằng HCM CITY — Sustainable regional linkages between HCM City and five other regions are expected to play a vital role in the recovery of the tourism industry, which has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The HCM City People’s Committee has developed several key solutions to fully realise its tourism potential and diversify travel products and services. The city launched an initiative last year to form linkages and tourism cooperation with 13 cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta, combined with a comprehensive tourism cooperation programme for the 2020-25 period and establishment of a new council composed of local authorities and enterprises. Visitors explore Bảy Mẫu nipa palm forest in Cẩm Thanh commune of Hội An city. — Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Province’s Tourism Promotion Centre The agreement outlined collaboration in five areas, including State management in tourism, development of tourism products, marketing and promotion activities, development of tourism human resources, and investment in tourism development. Travel agencies in HCM City signed cooperation agreements with tourism service providers in the region to develop inter-provincial travel products at affordable prices. Under the agreements, in the first six months… Read full this story

