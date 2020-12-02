HCM City guitarists to perform in Đà Nẵng

Guitarist Nguyễn Thanh Huy from HCM City will play at the annual Đà Nẵng Guitar Concert 2020 on December 5. Photo courtesy Đà Nẵng Festival and Event Organisation Centre ĐÀ NẴNG – A group of guitarists from HCM City will have a one-night performance at the annual Đà Nẵng Guitar Concert 2020 – entitled: Around the World – at the Nguyễn Hiễn Dĩnh Theatre on Saturday (December 5). The city’s festival and event organisation centre said Saigonese guitarists will play solo, duo, trio, duo guitar and flute with melodies and rythms composed by authors from Italy, France, Russia, Canada and Spain. Trio Thanh Huy-Ngọc Niền-Quang Huy will introduce O trio Magico of Roland Dyens and Baiao de Gude of Paulo Bellinati on the opening night. Lê Ngọc Niền will play solo with Un Sueno en la floresta of Agustin Barrios Mangore, while Nguyễn Thanh Huy will do his own performance with Lulla&Pushkin Waltz of Yuri Smirnov; Cancion y Danza No.1 of Antonio Ruiz Pipó and Zapateado by R. Sainz de la Maza. Quartet performances including Ngọc Niền, Lê Công Nam Anh, Quang Huy and Đình Quang will play Around the World by Patrick Roux; Tango del Sol (Hommage to the Sun); Ama-zone-E… Read full this story

