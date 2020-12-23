Music HBSO present their first concert of 2021 By Bradley Winterton Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,12:00 (GMT+7) HBSO present their first concert of 2021 By Bradley Winterton La Danza, a patter song by Gioachino Rossini, will be featured at the HBSO’s January 9 concert – PHOTO: COURTESY OF HBSO HCMC – The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a New Year’s Concert on January 9 in the Saigon Opera House, beginning at 8 p.m. The program consists of colorful items from operettas and other comparable productions. The evening will start with the Overture to Die Fledermaus (‘The bat’) by Johann Strauss II. This item will be well known to patrons who attended HBSO’s complete stagings of this operetta. Next will come a solo item from Lehar’s Das Land des Lachelns (‘The Land of Smiles’). The title is Dien ist mein ganzes Herz (‘Yours is my heart alone’), and the soloist will be Trung Kiet. This will be followed by Fruhlingsstimmen (‘Voices of Spring’) by Johann Strauss II, an orchestral waltz with solo soprano voice. The soloist in HCMC will be Pham Khanh Ngoc. Rossini’s La Danza will feature the HBSO Dance. It’s a patter song in Neopolitan style, with words by the… Read full this story
