HAUFO organizes International Art Friendship Gala

At the event The event drew the participation of Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO); Nguyen Lan Huong, Member of the Hanoi Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Hanoi, Chairwoman of HAUFO; representatives of the VUFO and foreign ambassadors; representatives of agencies, branches, embassies, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations. The festival was held from December 18 to 20 around Hoan Kiem Lake’s pedestrian area and Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square. This was a special international art program, contributing to boosting exchange, friendship, and cooperation between Hanoi and international friends through an open and creative cultural space for Vietnamese and foreign professional and amateur artists. At the end of the program, the festival’s organizing panel awarded prizes to five contestants Tran Nhu An, Hoang Hai Giang, Tran Nguyen Phuong Linh, Dang Nhat Minh, and Le Tue Minh. In the Piano category, the most popular performance with the highest number of votes via SMS went to Nguyen Minh Duc. For the Dance category, the best performances went to Beso Latino group with dance of Bachata, and Nguyen Thu Hien and Tran Hoang Hai couple with Pasodoble dance. Translated by Khanh Ngan

