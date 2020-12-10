Hau Giang industry promotion boosts rural industry facilities

Hau Giang rural industrial establishments invest in modern machinery According to the Hau Giang Department of Industry and Trade, industry promotion activities have helped the province’s rural industries develop and contribute to its socioeconomic development. Notably, in 2019 and the first six months of 2020, VND3.51 billion of national industry promotion funding helped enterprises innovate technology and product quality, build and advertise brands, create stable jobs and improve incomes. Hau Giang Province has approved three industry promotion projects totaling VND550 million in capital. Although the local rural industry establishments are small, they are gradually becoming more daring in advanced machinery investment to keep up with market demand. According to Nguyen Thi Phuong, the owner of the Phi Long construction and trade enterprise in Phung Hiep District, with VND300 million from the national industry promotion project, the enterprise invested in two corrugated iron rolling and bending machines with total value of over VND700 million in order to increase competitiveness with domestic and foreign markets and shorten production time. In addition to providing capital support to local businesses and business establishments, the Hau Giang Department of Industry and Trade has implemented solutions for sustainable agricultural and rural development. These include product diversification… Read full this story

