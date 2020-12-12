Hanoi youth launches 2020 summer volunteer campaign

This year’s campaign, themed “the Youth of Hanoi acts creatively and voluntarily for the community,” will be held in July and August. At the event Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Youth Union Committee Nguyen Ngoc Viet held that the program is part of major activities held by youth union organizations at all levels. It aims to raise the local youth’s sense of responsibility and enthusiasm, contributing to the national development and protection cause. At the launching ceremony, the Hanoi Municipal Youth Union Committee assigned missions to nine voluntary teams at the municipal level. The organizers also honored individuals and groups for their good results during the competitions for youths and students last year. In addition, the organizers also launched other activities such as voluntary blood donation, environmental protection, and information dissemination against the COVID-19 pandemic. Translated by Chung Anh

