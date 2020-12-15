Hanoi to liven up with Lai Chau’s mountainous colours this month

Themed ‘The bright colours of Lai Chau’, the event will take place at the Hoan Kiem lake pedestrian area in downtown Hanoi. Lai Chau’s specialties and goods from the local OCOP program to be showcased Participants will be treated to a host of activities, including a seminar on Lai Chau – Hanoi tourism connectivity, a street carnival, a trade fair, and several cultural immersion activities. The fair will feature more than 20 stalls displaying Lai Chau’s specialties and goods from the local One Commune One Product (OCOP) program. While enjoying a series of local folk games and culinary delights, visitors to the event can also watch traditional musical performances and the making of handicrafts like brocades of Lu ethnic people and the Tinh musical instrument of Thai ethnic people. Endowed with temperate climate all year round and rich soils, Lai Chau has the favourable condition to develop agro-forestry production. It is home to 20 ethnic groups, hence a rich and diverse cultural identity. Source: VNA

