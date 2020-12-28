Infrastructure Hanoi targets to have 17-18% commuters travelling by public transport in 2021 The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 28, 2020,18:38 (GMT+7) Hanoi targets to have 17-18% commuters travelling by public transport in 2021The Saigon Times A general view of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project, which is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2021 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Hanoi City government has set a target to have 17-18% of commuters in the city travel by public transport next year, according to the city’s plan on traffic safety and traffic jam reduction for 2021. To meet the target, the city will organize more campaigns to encourage citizens to use public transport, expand the bus system, put the first urban railway project into service and increase investment in transport infrastructure. Hanoi has planned to open 15-25 new bus routes in 2021, taking the total number of bus routes in the city to 45-55. The new bus routes will be prioritized for outlying districts, new urban areas, shopping centers, industrial parks and school zones. The city would develop bus-only lanes on some streets and prioritize buses on streets where automobiles are banned. Besides, the city will work closely with the Ministry… Read full this story

Hanoi targets to have 17-18% commuters travelling by public transport in 2021 have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.