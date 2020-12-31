Nation Hanoi starts issuing chip-based ID cards By Van Ly Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,18:29 (GMT+7) Hanoi starts issuing chip-based ID cardsBy Van Ly A woman shows a chip-based identity card. On December 31, Hanoi started issuing the cards for local residents – PHOTO: HANOI POLICE DEPARTMENT HANOI – The Hanoi Police Department on December 31 started granting identity (ID) cards fitted with chips for local residents to facilitate e-transactions, with the peak period for granting chip-based ID cards set to continue until July 1, 2021. The police will establish teams to directly issue the cards for residents at agencies, organizations, enterprises, schools and residential areas. Besides, the Hanoi Police Department will increase the time to receive applications for chip-based ID cards to at least 10 hours per day at the police offices of districts and towns in the city. The citizens eligible to be granted the new cards are those wanting to replace their original ID cards with chip-based ones and those aged from 14 who have never been issued ID cards or have lost their ID cards. According to the Ministry of Public Security, from January 1, 2021, police departments nationwide will start issuing the new ID cards, on which the information of… Read full this story

