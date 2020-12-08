Hanoi People’s Council opens 18th session

At the event Chairwoman of the council Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said that during the 2016-2021 tenure, the council organised 17 sessions whose resolutions have contributed to local development in a practical manner. During the meeting, to be held until December 9, council members will review the implementation of socio-economic tasks in 2020 and set targets and tasks, together with feasible solutions, for next year. Based on socio-economic outcomes from 2016 to 2020 and the major orientations contained in the political report at the recent 17th municipal Party Congress, the council will also make decisions on other issues, including directions for the city’s socio-economic development plan for 2021-2025, framework orientations for the public investment plan for the next five years, and orientations for the local financial and budgetary plans for the period. Participants are also scheduled to vote on key positions of the municipal People’s Council and People’s Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure. They will also spend a day on Q&As regarding issues of public concern. Source: VNA

