Hanoi grants nearly 4 mln USD to disaster-hit provinces

Specifically, Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue were granted with 10 billion VND each, Binh Dinh, Kon Tum and Quang Binh received 7 billion VND each, and Nghe An, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Gia Lai 5 billion VND each. Thua Thien – Hue province receives VND 10 billion. Photo: nhandan Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his hope that with the sentiments and sharing of Hanoians, natural disaster victims in the central and Central Highlands region will soon overcome difficulties and stabilise production to welcome a warm and happy lunar New Year. The municipal Party Committee will send a working delegation to the regions to study local needs in order to offer more specific and practical assistance in the time ahead. On behalf of the central and Central Highlands provinces, Secretary of Dak Lak’s Party Committee Bui Van Cuong thanked Hanoi authorities and people for their support. He pledged to allocate the money effectively and to right persons. The capital city is also planning to present gifts to nearly 847,000 local welfare policy beneficiaries and poor people on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar… Read full this story

