Phạm Văn Đáp (right) is instructing a newly-employed worker. VNA/VNS Photo Thế Duyệt THÁI BÌNH – Despite being born handicapped, a man in Thái Bình Province has managed to open his own business and provide gainful employment for many others with disabilities. Phạm Văn Đáp is the director of Garment Production and Service of the Disabled Company in Vũ Lễ Commune of Kiến Xương District. With strong spirit and determination, he overcame difficulties and became a businessman and tutor to many other people with disabilities. Disabled businessman Đáp suffers from congenital muscular atrophy with an immobile leg which means he has to use crutches. The illness and his family’s poverty meant he had to drop out of school as a youngster. “My family was very poor. My parents could not afford my tuition fees. Besides, the illness made it difficult for me to walk so I could not continue learning at high school,” said Đáp. “In the very first days of staying at home, I was so sad to see my peers go to school every day,” Đáp said. But he knew he could not live with the sadness forever and the difficult circumstances motivated him to help himself and his family. In… Read full this story

Handicapped businessman employs, trains people with disabilities have 340 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 8, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.