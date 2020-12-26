Corporate Half of FDI firms in Vietnam, including Formosa, suffered losses: finance ministry The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 26, 2020,16:16 (GMT+7) Half of FDI firms in Vietnam, including Formosa, suffered losses: finance ministryThe Saigon Times Vietnamese officials inspect the complex of the multibillion-dollar Taiwanese-invested steelmaker Formosa Ha Tinh on December 12, 2020. The firm reported a hefty loss of VND11.5 trillion (US$497.35 million) in 2019 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – More than half of foreign direct investment (FDI) firms in Vietnam, including the infamous steel maker behind a marine life disaster, reported losses worth more than VND131 trillion (US$5.6 billion) in 2019, according to a report from the Ministry of Finance. The ministry said that as many as 12,455 FDI firms, or around 55% of the total of its kind in Vietnam, suffered losses in 2019, but their combined revenue rose by 12.7% from the previous year to around VND846.8 trillion. As of late 2019, more than 14,800 FDI firms, which made up a staggering 66% of this kind, reported accumulated losses worth VND520.7 trillion. Those top sectors which have seen FDI firms with two consecutive years of pre- and after-tax losses include the manufacturing of iron, steel and other metals, the production of… Read full this story

