Haiphong seizes over 665 kilograms of marijuana from Singapore

The Saigon Times

Over 665 kilograms of marijuana sent from Singapore is seized by the Haiphong police – PHOTO: THE HAIPHONG POLICE DEPARTMENT

HCMC – The Haiphong City police have discovered the transport of illicit drugs from Singapore through the Haiphong port and confiscated over 665 kilograms of marijuana.

The Haiphong police told Phap Luat Online on December 22 that they worked with the competent forces to urgently examine a suspicious container, which was being handled at a container yard at the Dinh Vu Industrial Zone in Hai An District.

The competent forces discovered the container had two partitions and two chambers containing multiple bags of marijuana weighing over 665 kilograms.

The preliminary results showed that the container had been sent from Singapore to Lach Huyen Port in Haiphong City. The sender was identified as an individual from Singapore, while the recipient was Takan Vietnam, headquartered in Long Bien District of Hanoi City. The goods inside the container were declared as feather meal.

On December 12, Takan Vietnam made customs declaration for the import of the container. After the customs clearance, the container was transported from Lach Huyen Port to the firm’s warehouse in Hanoi City. The container continued to be transported to a container yard in Dinh Vu Industrial Zone for packaging on December 16.