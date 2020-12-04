Hackers targeting Covid-19 vaccine supply chain, IBM warns

View of vials on a production line at the factory of British multinational pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Saint-Amand-les-Eaux, northern France, on December 3, 2020, where the adjuvant for Covid-19 vaccines will be manufactured. Canada’s Medicago and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced on December 3, 2020 the launch of phase 2 and 3 clinical trials on a Covid-19 vaccine, one of a series of candidates being developed worldwide. Final phase 3 trials of the plant-derived vaccine candidate will begin by year’s end and will be tested on 30,000 volunteers in North America, Latin America and Europe, according to a joint statement.(FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP) IBM warned Thursday that it had uncovered a series of cyber attacks, potentially carried out by state actors, against companies involved in the effort to distribute vaccine doses, which must be kept cold. IBM said the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union was one target of the attacks, as well as European and Asian companies involved in the supply chain, whose names have not been disclosed. “Our team recently uncovered a global phishing campaign targeting organizations associated with a COVID-19 cold chain,” Claire Zaboeva and Melissa Frydrych, analysts for IBM X-Force, a… Read full this story

