Hà Nội wants to create transparency and accountability in business

Trần Thị Phương Lan Trần Thị Phương Lan, deputy director of the Hà Nội Trade and Commerce Department, talks to the Government website chinhphu.vn on her department's resolve to protect the consumers' rights and interest when they use e-commerce How have consumers' rights been protected in e-commerce? Hà Nội has set a target that by the year 2025, revenue from online retail will be some 10 per cent of the city's total retail and consumption service revenue. We have also set a target that by 2024, 100 per cent of enterprises will have their own websites to introduce their products to clients. It is reported that up to 85 per cent of Vietnamese enterprises have received orders through their websites. Meanwhile, some 95 per cent of the supermarkets have accepted their customers' payment through the use of points of sale (POS) systems or other non-cash payment methods. However, e-commerce has also faced challenges, as quite a few customers have expressed wariness about the quality of goods they have purchased, cheating activities in e-commerce or fear keeping their information confidential in the course of transactions. Amid the pandemic, e-commerce has become a good choice for many customers. And Hà Nội authorities have realised that it…

